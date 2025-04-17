CSIR UGC NET 2025 Results anytime, final answer keys available on csirnet.nta.ac.in CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the final answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys on its website. Candidates who took the CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Session Exam can download answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the latest news, two questions have been dropped, and it has been confirmed by the NTA that marks will be given to those candidates who attempted these questions. The CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys are available in the form of PDF. The NTA CSIR NET provisional answer key was released last month, and the exam was held on 28th February, 1st March, and 2nd March 2025, at 326 centres in 164 cities in India. Candidates can download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys'.

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Check CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys and save it for future reference.

Marking Scheme

According to the exam's format, each question in Part A is for two marks, Part B questions are of three marks and Part C questions are of 4.75 marks. Part C is exempt from negative marking; however, Parts A and B are subject to 25% negative marking.

When will NTA release CSIR UGC NET 2025 results?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR UGC NET 2025 results anytime. The results will be based on the final answer keys. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of CSIR UGC NET 2025 results. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

What is CSIR UGC NET?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD programme admission in Indian universities and institutions on UGC standards.