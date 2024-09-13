CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result announced at csirnet.nta.ac.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : CSIR CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result out

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET July, 2024 Result. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their scorecards from the official website of CSIR, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET July 2024 on 25, 26 & 27th July, 2024 in 05 Subjects at 348 examination centres in 187 Cities across the country. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode in two shifts. As per the information shared by the NTA, a total of 2,25,335 applied for the exam of which, 1,63,529 appeared for the exam. The provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses of

candidates were released on August 9, with objections by August 11. Based on the final answer keys, the results have been declared.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result?

Visit the official website of CSIR, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide the registration date, date of birth and other details

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result for future reference

No hard copy will be issued

It should be noted that the testing agency will not provide any hard copy of the scorecard. The candidates will have to preserve the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result for future reference.

'Merely appearing and possessing a Score Card does not confer any right to the candidate for further selection. The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin at subsequent stages. The official notification reads that NTA is not responsible for the correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents etc. during the application process, it stated.

Direct link to download Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Result