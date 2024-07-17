CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : CSIR CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip download link is available on csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam 2024 advanced exam city slips. All those who registered for the said exam can download the exam city slips from the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

In order to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip, the candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth on the login. candidates can also download advanced exam city slips by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip?

Visit the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024: Click here to City Intimation' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit'

Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024 city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024 city slip and save it for future reference

Direct link to Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024 exam city slip

CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam schedule

Day Exam Date Subject Name Shift 1 Shift 2 1 July 25 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 9 am to 12 noon -- Physical Sciences 9 am to 12 noon -- Mathematical Sciences -- 3 pm to 6 pm 2 July 26 Life Sciences 9 am to 12 noon -- Life Sciences -- 3 pm to 6 pm 3 July 27 Chemical Sciences 9 am to 12 noon --

When will CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card be out?

Candidates should note that the admit Card of Examination will be issued separately. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted as per the Revised Schedule where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.