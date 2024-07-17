Wednesday, July 17, 2024
     
CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered for the said exam can download the advanced exam city slips from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2024 12:02 IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam 2024 advanced exam city slips. All those who registered for the said exam can download the exam city slips from the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

In order to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip, the candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth on the login. candidates can also download advanced exam city slips by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam city slip?

  • Visit the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024: Click here to City Intimation' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'submit'
  •  Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024 city intimation slip will appear on the screen
  • Download  Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024 city slip and save it for future reference

Direct link to Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2024 exam city slip

CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam schedule

Day Exam Date Subject Name  Shift 1 Shift 2
1 July 25 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and

Planetary Sciences

 9 am to 12 noon --
    Physical Sciences 9 am to 12 noon --
    Mathematical Sciences -- 3 pm to 6 pm
2 July 26 Life Sciences 9 am to 12 noon --
    Life Sciences --  3 pm to 6 pm
3 July 27 Chemical Sciences 9 am to 12 noon --

When will CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card be out?

Candidates should note that the admit Card of Examination will be issued separately. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted as per the Revised Schedule where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

 

