CSIR NET December 2024 registration closes today - how to apply, fee, and more

Image Source : CSIR CSIR NET December 2024 registration closes today, January, 2.

CSIR NET December 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 exam today, January 2, 2025. Those who have yet to submit their application forms can do so before the window closes. The application forms are available on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET December 2024 registration: Application fee

The candidates must pay an application fee when submitting the online application forms. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 1,150 while the CSIR NET application fee for general-economically weaker sections (Gen-EWS) or Other Backward Classes- Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) is Rs 600. The application fee for SC/ST and third-gender candidates is Rs. 325.

CSIR NET December 2024 registration: How to fill application form?

Visit the official website, cisrnet.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the registration form

Now, register yourself before proceeding to the application form by providing your email id and mobile number

Fill out the application form using generated application number

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required