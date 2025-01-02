CSIR NET December 2024 registration closes today - how to apply, fee, and more

CSIR NET December 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 exam today, January 2, 2025. Those who have yet to submit their application forms can do so before the window closes. The application forms are available on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
CSIR NET December 2024 registration: Application fee
The candidates must pay an application fee when submitting the online application forms. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 1,150 while the CSIR NET application fee for general-economically weaker sections (Gen-EWS) or Other Backward Classes- Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) is Rs 600. The application fee for SC/ST and third-gender candidates is Rs. 325.
CSIR NET December 2024 registration: How to fill application form?
- Visit the official website, cisrnet.nta.nic.in
- Navigate the link to the registration form
- Now, register yourself before proceeding to the application form by providing your email id and mobile number
- Fill out the application form using generated application number
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
- Copy of board or university certificate for candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name and date of birth
- Type of identification – bank account passbook with photograph or passport number
- Ration card or Aadhaar Card number or voter ID card number or other government ID Qualifying degree certificate or last semester marks sheet
- Your mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code
- Four cities for centres of your choice
- Code of joint CSIR-UGC NET subject
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Self-declaration minority community certificate, if applicable
- Result awaited certificate, if applicable
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, if applicable
- Person with Disability (PwD) certificate, if applicable
- Email address and mobile number of candidate
- Scanned images in JPG format only