COMEDK UGET 2025 registration dates announced, application begins on February 3 - check schedule

COMEDK UGET 2025 registration dates: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) has announced registration dates for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET – 2025). Candidates can download the schedule from the official website, of COMEDK at comedk.org.

According to the official schedule, the registration procedure will start on February 3 and end on March 15. Candidates will appear in the mock test on February 17, 2025, and the link will be available on the official website. After this, the candidates will have an opportunity to correct their submitted application forms through the official website. The correction window will open on April 11, and close on April 14, 2024.

COMEDK UGET 2025: When will exam be conducted?

The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2025. The candidates will be able to download COMEDK UGET 2025 admit cards through the official website from April 30 onwards. The facility of downloading COMEDK UGET 2025 admit cards will remain available till May 10, 2025. The candidates have been advised to download and preserve a copy of their admit card for future reference.

COMEDK UGET 2025 exam to be conducted across India

COMEDK UGET 2025 exam will be a computer-based test, which will be conducted across India to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes, and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics.

COMEDK UGET 2025 exam pattern

COMEDK UGET 2025 exam comprises 180 questions, of which, 60 questions will be asked from each subject of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The exam will be set in English language. Each correct answer will be awarded with one mark. There will be no negative marking for marking wrong answers.

Result to be out in May

The provisional answer keys will be displayed on May 14, 2025, with objections submission till May 16. The final answer keys will be published on May 21 and results will be out on May 24, 2025.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025?