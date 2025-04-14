PM Modi to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Patna, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Khelo India Youth Games 2025: The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation.

Khelo India Youth Games 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar next month to inaugurate the "Khelo India Youth Games, 2025," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. He made the statement while speaking at an event that was also attended by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The function, held at the Chief Minister's secretariat, was marked by the unveiling of the event's logo and its mascot "Shubhankar" through remote control.

PM Modi to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games 2025 on May 4

"It is a matter of delight for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games, 2025, in Patna on May 4. The event has provided us with an opportunity to strengthen sporting infrastructure in the state", said the Chief Minister.

According to the office of the Chief Minister, 8,500 athletes and 1,500 technical staff from across the country will take part in the "Khelo India Youth Games, 2025", to be held till May 15 across five districts of Bihar - Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Bhagalpur and Begusarai.

About Khelo India Youth Games

Khelo India was launched by the Government of India in 2017 with the aim of revitalizing the nation's sports culture by involving children at the grassroots level. The initiative also emphasizes the development of superior sports infrastructure and training academies across the country for various disciplines.

As part of this movement, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) were introduced as annual national-level sporting events. These competitions provide a platform for young athletes to represent their states and universities, demonstrate their talent, and compete for medals.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Chirag Paswan urges Bihar govt to declare crop damage caused by lightning as 'state disaster'

Also Read: Kanhaiya Kumar detained during march to Nitish Kumar’s residence, says ‘want jobs, not lathicharge’