CLAT 2025 registration window ends tomorrow - how to apply, fee, more

CLAT 2025 registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration window tomorrow, October 21, for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2025) for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 will be held on December 1, 2024, across the country for admission to private and government law colleges. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their CLAT 2025 admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check the details below.

CLAT 2025: How to register?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CLAT 2025 registration form'

Register yourself by providing your name, mobile number, email ID, and password

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CLAT 2025: Registration fee

General, OBC, NRI categories: Rs 4,000/-

SC, ST, BPL, and PWD category: Rs. 3,500/-

CLAT 2025: Who is eligible?

UG: Candidates who have passed in 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 45 per cent marks or its equivalent. The reserved category candidates should have 40 per cent marks in the equivalent qualification.

PG: An LLB Degree or equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent. The reserved category candidates should have 45 per cent marks in the equivalent qualification.

CLAT 2025: Documents Required