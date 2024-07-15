CLAT 2025 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2025 registration begins

CLAT 2025 registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities have started the online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. All those who are seeking admission to law universities can register themselves for the entrance test at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the notification released by the Consortium of NLUs, the registration window will remain open from July 15 to October 15. The candidates can submit their applications online at the official web portal within the timeline. No application will be entertained after the due date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Who is eligible?

Candidates willing to take admission into undergraduate programme (five year integrated law degree), should have passed class 12th board exam with a minimum of 45 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. There will be relaxation of five percent for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates appearing for the qualifying exam in March/April, 2025, are also eligible to apply.

Those seeking admission to post graduate programme of one year LLM Degree, should have passed LLB degree or its equivalent exam with minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. There will be relaxation of five percent for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates appearing for the qualifying exam in March/April, 2025, are also eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLAT 2025'

A registration window will appear on the screen

Now, you need to provide all required information to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, submit it along with the application fee

Save the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates applying for UG and PG programmes will have to pay Rs. 4,000/- as an application fee while the candidates from SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates need to pay Rs. 3,500/-.