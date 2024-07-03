CLAT 2025 Notification on July 7 - eligibility, how to apply, fee, exam date, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2025 Notification on July 7

CLAT 2025 Notification: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the CLAT 2025 advertisement on July 7. All those who are going to appear in the law entrance exam will be able to register themselves on the official web portal, once it is released.

As per the previous announcement, CLAT 2025 will be conducted on December 1 which will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Once the notification is released, the candidates will be able to check the registration dates, exam dates, and other relevant details.

Who is eligible?

To register for the above-mentioned exam, the candidate should have passed the class 12 exam with at least 45 per cent marks. For the candidates belonging to the reserved categories, there will be a five per cent relaxation. Also, candidates appearing in class 12 can apply for CLAT UG 2025.

To apply for CLAT PG 2025, the candidate should have passed a three-year or five-year LLB programme with 50 per cent of marks. Candidates who are pursuing their final year's graduation program can also apply for the same.

How to apply?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for CLAT 2025.

Visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLAT 2025 registration'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to first register yourself and then proceed with the application form

Fill out the CLAT 2025 application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the CLAT 2025 application form and save it for future reference

Registration Fee

Candidates from General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 4,000 while the candidates belonging to reserved category (SC/ST) need to pay a fee of Rs. 3,5000/-.

What is CLAT?

Common Law Admission Test, commonly known as CLAT, is a national-level entrance exam for law courses. It is organized by the Consortium of NLUs and is for getting into 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) programs. The purpose of this exam is admission to 24 NLUs for UG and 21 NLUs for PG courses. It is a pen-and-paper test where you answer questions on English, Current Affairs, GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Mathematics for UG. For PG, it covers subjects like Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, Family Law, and IPR.