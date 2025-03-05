CEED 2025 result announced- check direct link CEED 2025 results have been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Candidates who appeared in the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 can download their scorecards from the official website of ceed.iitb.ac.in. Check details here.

CEED 2025 result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has announced the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the CEED 2025 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The institute conducted the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 on March 5, 2025, at various exam centres. Candidates can download CEED 2025 results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CEED 2025 result?

Visit the official website of CEED, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CEED 2025 result'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registered email id and password.

Click on the 'submit' button.

CEED 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save the CEED 2025 results for future reference.

Direct link to download CEED 2025 Results

When will CEED 2025 scorecards be out?

CEED 2025 Score Card will be available for download from March 10, 2025, on the official CEED website (www.ceed.iitb.ac.in) through the candidate’s login. Score Card will not be available for download after June 11, 2025. A hard copy of the CEED scorecard will not be sent to any candidate. Notably, The CEED 2025 Score Card will be valid for one year from the date of declaration of the result. The CEED 2025 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status, according to the official notification.

IIT Bombay conducts CEED every year for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools. Through this entrance test, the institute assesses the candidate's aptitude for design involving visual perception ability, drawing skills,

logical reasoning, creativity, communication, and problem-solving skills.