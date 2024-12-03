CAT 2024 answer key to be out today - normalisation procedure, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2024 answer key to be out today

CAT 2024 answer key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is all set to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today, November 3. All those who applied for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24 at various exam centres. CAT 2024 response sheets, slot-wise question booklet series, and the answer key will be released on the official website in the second half on December 4. According to the official schedule, the answer keys will be released at 3 pm. Once out, the candidates will be able to download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CAT 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CAT 2024 answer key' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials and submit

CAT 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Check answer keys, and save it for future reference

What is normalisation procedure?

Normalisation procedure is a method used to ensure fairness in evaluating scores from candidates who took an exam on different shifts. This process adjusts scores to account for any variations in the difficulty of the question papers.

Once the answer keys are out, the candidates can evaluate their scores and percentile by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Calculate the mean and standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in a section for all candidates who appeared in slot 1.

Let Mean = M1 and SD = S1, and G1 = M1 + S1.

Step 2: Calculate the mean and standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in a section for all candidates who appeared in slot 2.

Let Mean = M2 and SD = S2, and G2 = M2 + S2.

Step 3: Calculate the mean and standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in a section for all candidates who appeared in slot 3.

Let Mean = M3 and SD = S3, and G3 = M3 + S3.

Step 4: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in a section for all candidates who appeared in the CAT 2024.

Let Mean = M and SD = S, and G = M + S.

Step 5: Calculate the mean raw score in a section of the top 0.1% candidates in the morning session and denote it by M1 0.1

Step 6: Calculate the mean raw score in a section of the top 0.1% candidates in the afternoon session and denote it by M2 0.1

Step 7: Calculate the mean raw score in a section of top 0.1% candidates in the evening session and denote it by M3 0.1