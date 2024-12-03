Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
CAT 2024 answer key released, raise objections if any from 6 pm today, check step-by-step process

CAT 2024 answer key has been released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) for admission to the undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and executive programmes. Candidates can check all details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 16:01 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 16:01 IST
CAT 2024 answer key released
CAT 2024 answer key released

CAT 2024 answer key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 answer keys. All those who took to the CAT 2024 exam can download their answer keys from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) was held on November 24, 2024 at various exam centres. Candidates can download subject-wise answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CAT 2024 answer key?

  • Visit the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'CAT 2024 answer key' flashing on homepage
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details
  • CAT 2024 answer key will appear 
  • Check and raise objections if any

CAT 2024 answer key download link

 

