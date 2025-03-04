Canada tightens immigration rules: Know how it affects Indian students Canada has tightened immigration rules and visa policies to reduce illegal migration, impacting Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. Read more in detail here.

Canada has tightened immigration rules and visa policies to curb illegal migration, impacting Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. Canada's new Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations took effect on January 31. Students reported sudden permit cancellations, increased scrutiny of visa applications, and stricter enforcement of departure rules.

Following this ruling, students planning to study abroad are concerned about the end of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) program and Canada’s limit on international student permits. Also, the students who are studying there and those who are planning to enter the country are facing an uncertain situation due to these developments.

Reports indicate that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is expected to revoke an additional 7,000 permits this year, which could affect over 427,000 Indian students. Experts warn that students whose permits are revoked may have no choice but to leave Canada unless they successfully appeal the decision. However, the appeal process incurs a significant legal fee, starting at C$1,500, with no guarantee of success.

What are changes made to Canada's Visa Programme?

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has revised Canada's immigration and refugee protection regulations to strengthen authorities to cancel temporary resident documents like electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs).

Under the new regulation, Canadian immigration and border officers can revoke study permits, work permits, and other travel permits if a person is ineligible, inadmissible or fails to convince officials when they will leave the country when required. Even lost, stolen, or erroneously issued documents can now be cancelled.

How these rules will affect Indian students?

Reportedly, about 35 to 40 per cent of Indian students make the Canada's international student population, and the impact of these regulations is expected to be significant. These changes follow Ottawa’s recent overhaul of immigration policies, including the cancellation of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme in late 2024.

Canada is the most popular destination for Indian students, workers, and legal migrants. According to government data, more than 4.2 lakh Indian students are currently pursuing their higher studies in Canada.