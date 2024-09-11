CA November 2024 Exam: ICAI reopens registration window for final and PQC exams today, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CA November 2024 Exam registration window closes today, September 11

CA November 2024 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start the re-registration window for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams for the November 2024 session today, November 11. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the said exam have to do so before September 12. No further facility will be provided after the closure of the application window. Once the application window is activated, the candidates will be able to submit their applications at icai.org.

The decision to reopen the application window for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams for the November 2024 session has been taken after receiving several requests from the candidates. This year, the board has decided to conduct the exam thrice a year which earlier used to be conducted twice a year and accordingly, the application window for applying online for the September 2024 Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations is shortened from 28 days to 17 days to accommodate the exam dates for the said examinations thrice a year.

The reopening of the application window, which will incur a late fee of Rs 600 or US$10, is another important notice for students. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to submit their application forms.

How to apply for CA November 2024 Exam?

Visit the official website of ICAI, icai.org

Navigate the link to the 'CA November 2024 Exam registration'

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Exam Schedule

The dates for the ICAI CA November test 2024 were revealed in July. As per the official announcement, the final course exam for Group 1 is scheduled for November 1, 3, and 5, 2024, while Group 2's final course exam is scheduled for November 7, 9, and 11, 2024. The International Taxation-Assessment Test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. There will be a Technical Examination for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) exam on November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of ICAI for the latest updates.