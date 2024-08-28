CA Inter September 2024 admit card released at eservices.icai.org; link here

Follow us on Image Source : ICAI CA Inter September 2024 admit card released

CA Inter September 2024 admit card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Inter 2024 for the September exam. Candidates who registered for the said exam can download their call letters from the official website, eservices.icai.org.

CA Inter 2024 exams for group 1 are scheduled to be conducted on September 12, 14, and 17 whereas group 2 exams will be conducted on September 19, 21, and 23. The candidates appearing in the said exam are required to carry their admit card, a government-issued ID such as an Aadhar card, driving license, or voter ID on the day of the exam. Also, they will have to carry two passport-size photographs. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CA Inter September 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, eservices.icai.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CA Inter September 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details

CA Inter September 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CA Inter September 2024 admit card for future reference

CA Inter September 2024 admit card direct download link

In case of any difficulty, while downloading the admit cards, the candidates can reach out to the ICAI through their helpline numbers provided below.

Helpline numbers- 0120-3054 851, 3054 852, 3054 853, 3054 854, 3054 835, 4953751, 4953752, 4953753, 4953754

Email Id- intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

Exam Pattern

CA Inter 2024 exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will have subjective and objective questions. The exam will be of 100 marks and the candidates will have three hours to complete the exam. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers and unattempted questions.