CA Inter, Final results 2024 to be declared on THIS date: Details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will soon announce the CA Inter, Final results 2024. Once released, the candidates will be able to download CA Inter, Final Results 2024 using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

The institute has finally released an official notification regarding the release of the CA Inter, final may 2024 exam results. As per the notice released by ICAI, 'The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.'

The former president of the ICAI, Aniket Talati has also announced that the results of the ICAI chartered Accountants final and intermediate exams held in May 2024 and PQC are expected to be announced on July 11.

Earlier, CA Rajesh Sharma announced that the CA Inter and Final results of 2024 will be declared on July 11. Central Council member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal mentioned that the results could be expected between July 5 and 10. Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to access the CA results 2024 for May on the official website, icai.org.

Aniket Talati's announcement brought hope to all CA aspirants, leading to an outpouring of posts on Twitter. An X user said in a post, 'Hope will not happen like NEET'. Another aspirant wrote jokingly,'CA Inter and Final Results May 24 to be declared on 32nd July.' Concerned over delays in results, another aspirant said, 'Then september exam cancelled ???? Why to declare results of final and intermediate on same date.'

