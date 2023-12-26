BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023 released for 20 more subjects, check cut-off marks, counselling updates, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023 download link is available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) results on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has uploaded the results and district allocation list for Mathematics & Science (Class 6 to 8), Sanskrit (Class 6-8), Urdu (Class 6-8), Hindi (Class 9-10), English (Class 6-8), and other subjects.

On December 22, the commission declared the results for a few subjects. In addition to the results, the commission has published the final answer keys for classes 9 and 10 in subjects including Hindi, English, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, and Music.

The Class 9-10 BPSC TRE 2.0 2023 results for Maithili, Persian, Physical education, Dance, Bangla, Science, Urdu and English were uploaded on December 24. As per the result, a total of 4,082 candidates have qualified for Class 9-10 English subjects. Along with the result, the commission released the BPSC TRE 2.0 Class 11-12 answer key for the subjects of Sanskrit, Maithili, Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, maths, chemistry, physics, zoology, economics, sociology, and philosophy.

How to download BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023?

Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE 2.0 result'

It will redirect you to the login window you need to enter your registration number, password

BPSC TRE 2.0 result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

All those shortlisted in the results are eligible to appear in the document verification round, after which the commission will put the selected candidates for a short training period.

Check BPSC TRE 2.0 Result PDF

BPSC TRE 2.0 Result: Cut Off Marks

General- 40%

Backward Class- 36.5%

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST)- 34%

Women and Disabled (Divyang) - 32%

Salary Details

Class 1 to 5 - 25,000

Class 9 to 10 - 31,000

Class 11 to 12 - 32,000

A list of Ineligible Candidates is available on BPSC's website

The commission has posted a list of disqualified candidates on its official website. This list is available for viewing on the commission's official website.

Numerous candidates had submitted appeals to the commission, citing high scores in the examination, yet their roll numbers did not appear on the merit list. After considering their applications, the commission opened a grievance portal from October 29 to November 12.

On checking the grievances, it was found that several candidates failed to submit their affidavits, consequently leading to their roll numbers not being displayed on the merit list despite achieving high scores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How many vacancies will be recruited through BPSC TRE 2.0 Recruitment 2023?

Answer. A total of 1,19,969 vacancies of PRT, TGT and PGT posts in the department will be recruited.

2. When was BPSC TRE 2.0 Recruitment 2023 exam conducted?

Answer. BPSC TRE 2.0 Recruitment 2023 exam was conducted from December 7 to 15 at various exam centres.

3. What are alternative websites to check BPSC TRE 2.0 Recruitment 2023 Result?

Answer. bpsc.bih.nic.in, and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

4. What are the details mentioned on the BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023?

Answer. Candidates can check their roll number, name, merit, gender and remarks on their scorecards.

5. How many complaints were received against BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023?

Answer. The commission received a total of 741 representations against TRE 1.0 results without an affidavit.