Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 merit list released, check category wise seat matrix

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 merit list released, check category wise seat matrix

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 merit list has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Candidates can download seat matix from the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 23, 2025 16:05 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 16:09 IST
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 merit list out
Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 merit list out

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the revised state-specific merit list for round 3 National Eligibility Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling. The merit list has been prepared by the NBEMS for PGMAC 2024. The merit list is available on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 round 3 merit list includes various details such as PGMAC ID, NEET PG roll number, NEET All India Rank, name, category, percentage of incentive, state-specific merit, UR rank and other details. Candidates can directly check Bihar NEET PG 2024 revised merit list by scrolling down. Medical aspirants who have submitted their willingness and submitted the counselling application form have been named in the NEET PG round 3 merit list.  

Round 3 counselling dates soon

The dates for the third round counselling procedure for NEET PG 2024 will be announced soon for admission to MD, and MS courses.  Only those medical aspirants will be allowed to appear for the counselling procedure who have submitted their willingness, and application forms.

Documents Required

  • Residential Certificate.
  • Caste Certificate. 
  • College leaving certificate.
  • Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate.
  • MBBS passing certificate.
  • Mark sheets of MBBS (I, II & III Parts). 
  • No objection certificate from the employer.
  • Medical Registration Certificate. 
  • Admit card of PG Medical Test i.e. NEET PG 2024.
  • Six photographs identical to the one used for preparing the NEET PG 2024 admit card 
  • Any other certificates in support of the eligibility as required and mentioned in the prospectus of PGMAC 2024 (available on the website).

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement