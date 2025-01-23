Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 merit list released, check category wise seat matrix

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 merit list out

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the revised state-specific merit list for round 3 National Eligibility Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling. The merit list has been prepared by the NBEMS for PGMAC 2024. The merit list is available on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2024 round 3 merit list includes various details such as PGMAC ID, NEET PG roll number, NEET All India Rank, name, category, percentage of incentive, state-specific merit, UR rank and other details. Candidates can directly check Bihar NEET PG 2024 revised merit list by scrolling down. Medical aspirants who have submitted their willingness and submitted the counselling application form have been named in the NEET PG round 3 merit list.

Round 3 counselling dates soon

The dates for the third round counselling procedure for NEET PG 2024 will be announced soon for admission to MD, and MS courses. Only those medical aspirants will be allowed to appear for the counselling procedure who have submitted their willingness, and application forms.

Documents Required