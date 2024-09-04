BHU UG admission 2024: Spot round schedule released, registration from September 9 - details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU UG admission 2024 spot round schedule released

BHU UG admission 2024: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the spot round schedule for admission to various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25. As per the announcement, the spot round registration procedure will start on September 9. The candidates will be able to submit their application forms at the official website, bhu.ac.in. The seat upgrade process for the spot round will take place on September 5. Those who upgrade their seats must complete the fee adjustment between September 5 and 7. The final seat matrix for the spot round will be determined after the upgrade process.

Who can participate in the spot round?

The following candidates can participate in the BHU UG 2024 admission spot round procedure.

1. Candidates who have not previously registered for counselling.

2. Candidates who registered for counselling but were not offered a seat during the regular round allotment.

3. Candidates who were offered a seat but failed to pay the fee within the stipulated time.

4. Candidates who paid the fee but had their admissions cancelled or withdrawn during verification.

Who is not eligible to participate in the counselling procedure?

Candidates who currently hold a seat or have already confirmed their seat in the regular rounds will not be eligible to apply.

Application Fee

To participate in the counselling procedure, the candidates will have to choose the 'spot admission' option on their dashboards of the portal. When submitting applications, they will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 500.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BHU

Click on the spot-round registration link

Enter your choices for the spot admission allotment and save the application

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Important schedule