AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result out, download at aacc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result

AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has released the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) seat allotment for the stray vacancy round. All those who have registered themselves for the counselling process can download the results from the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The results were scheduled to be out on November 3 but it was released one pay prior.

How to download AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment results?

Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the roll number, password, security pin, and click on the 'sign in'

AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result - direct download link

According to the official schedule, all those who have been shortlisted can report to the allotted colleges by November 11. The choice-filling process was done between October 30 to November 1. The process of seating was done on November 2 and 3.

the registration window for MP AYUSH NEET stray counselling will remain open until November 5, 2023. The results will be out on November 11. All shortlisted candidates will be able to report to the designated colleges by November 14. The candidates are required to bring their original documents while appearing for the document verification round. The counselling process aims to facilitate admission to various courses in government and private AYUSH colleges. Candidates can directly check seat allotment results by clicking on the above link.