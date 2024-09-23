Assam DElED Result 2024 announced - direct link, counselling schedule, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam DElED Result 2024 announced

Assam DElED Result 2024: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, (SCERT) has declared the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Pre-Entry Test results today: September 23, 2024. All those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official website, scertpet.co.in.

The Assam DElED 2024 exam was conducted on September 8 across the state. The link to the said entrance exam now has been activated on the official website. Along with the results, the board has uploaded the cut-off marks for all categories. Candidates can check their scorecards using their login credentials on the login page. The easy steps can be checked below.

How to download Assam DElED Result 2024?

Visit the official website, scertpet.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam DElED Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where the district wise result list is available

Now, click on the respective district

Assam DElED Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Assam DElED Result 2024 for future reference

Assam DElED Result 2024 direct download link

What's next?

Those who have qualified in the entrance exam can register themselves for the counselling procedure for admission to a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course for the session 2024-2026 in the NCTE-recognised Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) of the state. As per the previously released schedule, the counselling procedure will be started tomorrow, September 24, which is mandatory for the candidates to participate in online counselling. The last date for the counselling procedure is September 27. The result for the same will be declared on September 30. Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute with payment of admission fees will be done between October 1 to 3. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest information.