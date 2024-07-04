AP TET 2024: Registration begins at aptet.apcfss.in, here are easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP TET 2024 Registration begins

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education, has started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) for the July 2024 session. Interested candidates can register themselves for the primary and upper primary teacher positions through the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

According to the official notification, the registration window will remain open till July 17. The application fee window will remain open till July 16. The APTET 2024 mock tests will be conducted from July 16.

The exam is scheduled to take place from August 5 to 20 in two sessions - first and second. The first session of AP TET 2024 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 pm, while the second session will take place from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer keys are scheduled to be out on August 10 and the results for the same will be out on August 30.

Who is eligible?

Candidates applying for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) for the July 2024 session, should have the minimum qualifications for the post, they are applying as per the information bulletin. Those who are in the final year of their any teacher education course recognized by the NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education) or the RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India) are also eligible to appear for the APTET July 2024.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category candidates.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Click on the online application link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details to register themselves

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 750 for each paper (1A, 1B, 2A, and 2B) as an application fee.

Direct link to apply