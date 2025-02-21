AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st, and 2nd year released, direct link here AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students can download their hall tickets using their roll number, Adhaar card and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams 2025. Students can download their BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, AP Inter 1st year theory exams are scheduled to be conducted between March 1 and 19. AP Inter 2nd year exams will be conducted between March 3 and 20. The hall tickets for IPE practical exams have already been released. Once out, the candidates can download AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year?

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'IPE March 2025 hall tickets download' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your hall ticket number or aadhaar number and submit

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year will appear on screen

Download and save AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year for future reference

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025 for 1st and 2nd year download link