AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result to be out today, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result today, September 17.

AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce the round 2 seat allotment results for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 today, September 17. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can download their results from the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates who are satisfied with the results are required to report to the designated colleges for document verification between September 17 and 21. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in Navigate the link to the 'AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required credentials and click on 'submit' button AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download and save AP ICET 2024 counselling seat allotment result for future reference

Documents Required

AP ICET 2024 Admit Card and Scorecard Transfer Certificate (TC) Class 10 and 12 Mark sheet and Certificates Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter’s ID Card and Passport Etc. Bachelor’s Degree Certificate Income Certificate Category Certificate (if applicable) EWS Certificate (if applicable) Domicile Certificate Passport Size Photographs

The registration procedure for AP ICET 2024 counselling was started on September 4. The candidates were allowed to update their college preferences between September 9 and 15. Only those who met the qualifying criteria are eligible to take admission to the Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) for Academic Session 2024-25. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of AP ICET for more updates.