AP ECET 2024 seat allotment link for Pharmacy course enabled at ecet-sche.aptonline.in - how to check

AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result: The Department of Technical Education and AP State Council of Higher Education(APSCHE) have enabled the seat allotment and self-reporting link for the APECET-2024 (Diploma Holders in Pharmacy). Candidates who applied for the counselling procedure can check their seat allotments through the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to self-report online and report to the designated college. The self-reporting online registration window will remain active from September 26 to 28.

How to check AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course?

Visit the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Navigate the link to the ' AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your login details and click on 'submit'

AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course will appear on the screen

Check and download AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result for Pharmacy course for future reference

Documents required

1) APECET-2024 Rank card.

2) APECET-2024 Hall Ticket.

3) Memorandum of Marks (Diploma).

4) Provisional Diploma Certificate.

5) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

6) Study Certificate from VI to Diploma

7) Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

8) Residence Certificate/Employer Certificate

9) Integrated Community Certificate

10) Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2021 or White Rice card those who claim tuition fee reimbursement.

11) Local status certificate (if applicable)

12) EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25