AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket released: how to download AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who registered for the exam can download their call letters using roll number and other details on the login. Check direct link, exam date, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025. All candidates who registered for the AP EAPCET 2025 exam can download their admit cards from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To download the AP EAPCET 2025 admit card, candidates will need their registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth. Follow the steps below to successfully download your hall ticket:

How to Download the AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket?

1. Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that says "AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket."

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and any other required details in the login form.

4. Your AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

5. Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Exam Dates

The AP EAMCET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in two streams. The Agriculture and Pharmacy streams exam will be held on May 19 and 20, while the engineering stream exam will take place from May 21 to May 27 in two sessions every day: 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM. All the exams will be conducted in computer based test mode.