AP EAMCET 2025 notification and application form out - check Important dates, eligibility, how to apply, fees AP EAPCET 2025 Notification and application form have been released by the State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more.

AP EAPCET 2025 Notification: The State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the notification for the AP State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET or EAMCET) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in from today onwards. The online window will remain open till April 7, 2025.



AP EAPCET 2025: Important dates

Last Date for submission of Online Applications with a Late Fee of

Rs.1000/-: April 12, 2025 (Saturday)

Last Date for submission of Online Applications with a Late Fee of

Rs.2000/-: April 17, 2025 (Thursday)

Last Date for submission of Online Applications with a Late Fee of

Rs.4000/-: April 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

Last Date for submission of Online Applications with a Late Fee of

Rs.10000/-: April 28, 2025 (Monday)

Exam Date: May 6, 2025 (Tuesday)

Hall ticket release date: From May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

Release of Preliminary Key: May 8 (Thursday)

Last date for receiving Objections on Preliminary Key: May 10, 2025 (Saturday)

AP EAPCET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To apply for the AP EAPCET 2025, the candidate should meet specific eligibility criteria, which vary based on the chosen course. It is mandatory for all the applicants to carefully review the eligibility requirements before submitting their application forms. Additionally, the applicants who are awaiting their class 12th results are also eligible to apply. However, their AP EAPCET ranks will be valid only if they successfully pass the 10+2 examination and achieve the required aggregate marks in the exam.

AP EAPCET 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on 'AP EAPCET 2025'.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to first check your eligibility criteria and then pay the application fee.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Take a printout of the confirmation page on successful application form submission.

AP EAPCET 2025: Registration Fee