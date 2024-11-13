UP Higher Judicial Services 2023 Preliminary Exam postponed, originally scheduled for December 8

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Allahabad High Court building.

The Uttar Pradesh High Judicial Services (UP HJS) Preliminary Examination 2023, which was originally scheduled to be held on December 8, has been postponed. The chief registrar of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday announced that the notice was issued for administrative reasons. Candidates can visit official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in for more details.

The Allahabad High Court had opened applications for 83 posts of District Judges between March 15 and May 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, protests continue outside the UP Public Service Commission headquarters in Prayagraj. In recent days, thousands of candidates have been demanding withdrawal of normalisation process introduced for UPPSC Pre 2024 and AR/ARO Pre 2023 exams, along with a single-day examination schedule for both.

On Wednesday, protesters held a candlelight march and raised slogans against the UPPSC, demanding a new normalisation process. Despite requests from the administration, the students continue to hold regular protests outside the council to promote their demands.

