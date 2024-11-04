AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card to be out soon, seat number increased, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card out

AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has recently released a notice regarding the increase in some seats for the INI-SS Entrance Examination for the January 2025 session for AIIMS Bilaspur. According to the notice, a general seat for the DM Surgical Oncology department has been added. All other contents of the Prospectus for January 2025 would remain the same.

According to the notification, the admit cards for INI CET January 2025 are expected to be released today, November 4. However, there is no official update from the exam authorities. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page, once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates

The entrance exam for the January 2025 admission session is scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2024. The admit card will contain the details of the exam including exam time, reporting time, exam centre details, exam day guidelines, etc. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned guidelines to download their call letters.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card for future reference

AIIMS INI CET 2025 is conducted for admission to various postgraduate programmes including six years MD, MS, MCh and six years DM, MDS – offered by AIIMS institutes across the country, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.