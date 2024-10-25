AIBE 19 exam 2024 date and registration revised- check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIBE 19 exam 2024 date and registration date revised

AIBE 19 exam 2024 date: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has postponed the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) exam date. According to the latest announcement, the exam will now be conducted on December 1 instead of November 24. Along with the exam date, the exam authority has extended the registration date, providing candidates sufficient time to submit their application forms. The AIBE 19 registration 2024 window will now close on October 28. The application fee can be remitted by October 29. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Earlier, the last date for registration submission was October 25. The exam authority has not given any specific reason for this revision in the exam and registration process. Candidates who are currently studying in their final year of law studies can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window.

AIBE 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Navigate the AIBE 19 registration 2024 link on the homepage

Register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out application form, make payment, upload documents, and submit

Take a printout of the AIBE 19 registration 2024 form for future reference

Who is not eligible to apply?

Any candidate, whether currently a student or a graduate, who is studying or has passed out from a university or college that is not recognised/approved by the Bar Council of India, will not be eligible to appear for AIBE. It is the responsibility of the candidates to ensure their educational institution is duly recognised by the BCI.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is enrolment necessary to appear for the exam?

As per the general instructions provided, you are eligible to appear for the exam after enrolling in our State Bar Council.

2. How should I check my eligibility?

You are required to follow the guidelines and eligibility criteria provided in General Instructions.

3. What is the mode of exam?

AIBE 19 2024 exam is in Offline Mode (Pen & Paper Based).

4. What should I do if there is any log in issue?

Please close all your browsers and clear your browser cache and then fill out the form. Try using Chrome for a smooth process.

5. Can I select same centres in all preferences?



You cannot select the same centres in options two and three. Please note you are required to choose different centres in all options. Then only you can submit your form.