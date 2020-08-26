TNEA Random Number 2020 released. Here's how to check

Image Source : PTI TNEA Random Number 2020 released.

TNEA 2020 Random Number: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) random number 2020 today. The TNEA random number 2020 can be accessed from the official website at tneaonline.org, using registered email id and password.

TNEA 2020 random number comprises a 10-digit number that is allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker in case two or more students have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.

TNEA Random Number 2020: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org

Step 2: Enter your email id and password

Step 3: TNEA random number 2020 will be displayed on the screen

This year, 1,60,834 candidates registered for counselling and 1,31,436 of them have paid the fees for counselling. So far, 1,14,206 candidates have uploaded their documents, officials said.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses (BTech courses) in the institutes of the state.

