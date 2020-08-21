Image Source : FILE FILE IMAGE

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking postponement of JEE Main and NEET entrance examinations that are scheduled to take place in September.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Swamy also spoke to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Swamy said that the minister was "sympathetic" to his suggestions.

"I write this urgent letter because of my authentic information from every part of India that required infrastructure of the country is not yet in place for students to take NEET/JEE and other competitive exams. in the city of Bombay for example, there is no public transport and people have to come from in the adjacent areas, often 20 kms to 30 kms away. There is wide spread desperation among the youth since this exam is make or break for them and they have to take it fully prepared," Swamy wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

Swamy said holding the exam, in his opinion, "may lead to large number of suicides across the country of youth."

"Moreover the Supreme Court judgement doesn't bind the government at all, on whether to now or two weeks later of two months later, the examinations. It is a policy decision of the government," he said.

I request you to please inform the Ministry of Education that these exams can be conducted after Deepavali, Dr. Swamy said. I spoke to Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and he was sympathetic but naturally, since this would require your concurrence, hence I am writing this urgent letter to you. Please direct the Ministry of Education to delay these examinations till after Deepavali, he added.

Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi, seeks postponement of JEE, NEET exams beyond Diwali. He also spoke to Education Minister @DrRPNishank who was "sympathetic" to his suggestion.@Swamy39 #ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID pic.twitter.com/uaHUgwXsAN — Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) August 21, 2020

The Supreme Court had on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying the precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage