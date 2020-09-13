NEET 2020: Over 15 lakh students to take test amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

NEET 2020: As many as 15 lakh students will appear in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) today amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crucial medical entrance exam is a pen and paper based test unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Originally, the exam was scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.

NEET Dress Code for boys

Candidates must wear face masks and gloves.

Male candidates allowed to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts.

Full sleeve shirts not allowed.

Candidates must wear light clothes meaning zip pockets, big buttons, clothes with elaborate embroidery not allowed.

Candidates can wear trousers/simple pants.

Wearing closed shoes is strictly prohibited.

Male candidates allowed to wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.

NEET Dress Code for Girls

Wearing face masks and gloves is mandatory

Female candidates advised to avoid wearing clothes with full sleeves, elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons.

Footwear with heels, jeans with big pockets not allowed.

Candidates also advised to avoid wearing any kind of jewelry -- earrings, noserings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets.

Items permitted in exam hall

Mask

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle

Personal small hand sanitizer

Exam related documents as instructed

NEET UG Admit Card

Government valid ID card

Barred items in exam hall

Stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pens/scanner etc.

Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band etc.

Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap etc.

Any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera etc.

Any ornaments/metallic item.

Any food items

