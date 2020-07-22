Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kerala University Admission 2020: Kerala University UG courses online registration begins. Check details

Kerala University Admission 2020: The online registration process for undergraduate (UG) courses admission in Kerala University has begun. The students who wish to enroll in the Kerala University UG courses are advised to register themselves at keralauniversity.ac.in or admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

The Kerala University UG courses registration process began on July 21. The University will facilitate admission process to government colleges, aided colleges, self-financing colleges, and Centers of the University through the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

The University will run a trial allotment on August 12. The online registration process for Kerala University UG courses admission will conclude on August 17. After registration is over, the first allotment list is expected to be released by August 18.

Kerala University Admission 2020: Important dates

Date of commencement of registration: July 21, 2020

July 21, 2020 Closing of registration: August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020 Trial allotment date: August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020 First allotment date: August 18, 2020

August 18, 2020 Admission fee payment by selected candidates: August 18 to 23, 2020

August 18 to 23, 2020 Second allotment: August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020 Remission of University fee: August 24 to September 4, 2020

Kerala University Admission 2020: Click here to register for Kerala University UG admission 2020

