KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: Karnataka CET admit card 2020 released. Direct link to download 

KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: The admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka CET 2020 entrance exam can visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in to download their KCET 2020 admit cards.

KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'UGCET 2020- Hall Ticket Download Link'

3. Enter your application number and DOB, click on submit

4. Your KCET 2020 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for further reference

KCET 2020 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to download their KCET Hall Ticket 2020

