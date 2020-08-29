Image Source : PTI (FILE) JEE, NEET 2020: Postpone exams, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to postpone JEE and NEET entrance examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that lakhs of students and their parents were concerned about their health.

In a video message, Gehlot said the country is flooded with coronavirus cases and there is a problem of transportation and hotels because of the pandemic.

“The centre should take a decision quickly as little is left. The government should not hesitate to postpone the exam. The government should consider the feelings of students and parents. I hope the government will behave sensitively and postpone the exams,” he said.

Talking about state-level exams which are proposed to be held in Rajasthan, the chief minister said his government is making efforts to ensure that the exams are held while maintaining social distancing.

“Whereas the NEET and JEE are all India level exams and lakhs of students will take the exams. The Centre should take an appropriate decision,” he said.

While JEE is from September 1 to 6, NEET begins from September 13.

On Friday, ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) this year amid the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

