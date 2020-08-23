Image Source : FILE PHOTO Priyanka Gandhi: Govt should act on concerns of JEE, NEET students

Joining the chorus in support of JEE and NEET students, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday asked the government to act on their concerns, stating that the coronavirus situation has not subsided yet. The two exams are scheduled to be conducted in September.

There have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

"The COVID-19 situation is still not back to normal in the country. If NEET, JEE students, and teachers have expressed some concerns, the government and agencies that are holding exams should consider those," she tweeted.

कोरोना को लेकर देश में परिस्थितियां अभी सामान्य नहीं हुईं हैं। ऐसे में अगर NEET और JEE परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं व उनके अभिभावकों ने कुछ चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं तो भारत सरकार व टेस्ट कराने वाली संस्थाओं को उस पर सही से सोच विचार करना चाहिए#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2020

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi too tweeted in support of the students. "Today lakhs of students are saying something. Their opinion on JEE, NEET exams should be heard and the government should arrive at an acceptable solution," Gandhi said.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।



GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

On August 17, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying the precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage