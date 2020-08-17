Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main, NEET Exams: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of entrances today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) today. The petition, filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, will come up for hearing before the top court post 11 am. About 11 students from 11 states across the country had moved the top court this month seeking relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The engineering entrance is scheduled to take place from September 1 to September 6 while the medical entrance is slated for September 13.

The plea is in favor of conducting key entrance examinations only after normalcy is restored post-COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, advocate Srivastava exuded confidence in getting justice for young JEE and NEET aspirants. India Wide Parents' Association chief Anubha Shrivastava Sahai too appeared optimistic ahead of the crucial hearing. "We are quite confident that the honorable Supreme Court will give justice to lakhs of students and government will support them."

The petition seeking postponement

Hold JEE Main and NEET exams "only after normalcy is restored in the country post-COVID crisis, the petition states.

The petition also seeks an increase in the examination centers so as to provide one exam center in every district of India.

It seeks fresh opportunities to JEE and NEET aspirants to submit their application forms and choose exam centers afresh.

The petition mentions that the NTA decided to conduct JEE through online mode and NEET offline at 161 centres across India, which are "utterly arbitrary, whimsical and violative of fundamental rights to life of lakhs of the affected students."

If further says: NTA has indefinitely postponed the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM-JEE) 2020, scheduled to be conducted on 22.06.2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now when the COVID-19 crisis has much more worsened, the NTA is still conducting JEE Main and NEET exams.

The petition against postponement

Meanwhile, parents of four students also moved the Supreme Court urging it to direct that JEE and NEET entrance exams be conducted in September as per revised schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 3.

Petitions say there is an "imminent need" to stick to the second revised schedule by the NTA.

The petition says that the admission process is time-bound and the entire admission schedule in a time regulated process. For medical admissions, there is a unique three-tier process involved which must be done in a statutorily regulated time frame.

For JEE exams, petitioners argue that every delay at any stage of the admission process will have a direct and adverse impact upon the academic year of the students. It said such a delay would impact the Post Graduate studies and career opportunities of the students.

The petitioners say that the students have been rigorously preparing for JEE, NEET exams for the last 3 years, since Class 10. Any further deferment will add to the stress levels of the students, resulting in further traumatising the students over the uncertainty of their future. This would severely impact their academic performance in the exams conducted ultimately, the petitioners say.

