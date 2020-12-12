GATE 2021 schedule released. Check paper-wise time table here

Image Source : PTI GATE 2021 schedule released

GATE 2021: The examination schedule of Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. Those who have applied for the examinations can visit the website to check the GATE 2021 exam dates. The paper-wise direct link is also provided below for convinience.

IIT Bombay has announced the examination dates for 27 papers. GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. This year, students can appear for more than one paper, owing the prevailing pandemic situation.

IIT Bombay has released the GATE 2021 mock tests at gate.iitb.ac.in on November 25 as a dummy of the actual question paper. The online mock test of GATE 2021 will be three hours long and it consists of objective type questions.

GATE 2021 official notification - Direct Link

