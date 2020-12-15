Image Source : GATE GATE 2021: Window to change exam centre city closes today. Check details

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the correction window to change the choice of exam city for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2021 registration today (December 15). Candidates who have registered for the GATE 2021 examination can edit their application form and choose the examination city through the official website-- gate.iitb.ac.in.

IIT-Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 exam on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts.The results for which is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2021.

GATE 2021: Steps to make corrections

1.Visit the official website-- gate.iitb.ac.in

2.Click on the link, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)’

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Make corrections in the application form, as instructed

Latest Education News