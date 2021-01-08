GATE 2021 Admit Card: IIT Bombay to release GATE 2021 hall ticket today. Check direct link

Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2021 Admit Card: IIT Bombay to release GATE 2021 hall ticket today.

GATE 2021 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), IIT Bombay, will release the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering GATE 2021 admit card today on its official website. Once released, candidates who successfully submitted applications can download their GATE 2021 hall ticket from gate.iitb.ac.in.

To download the GATE admit card, candidates will have to login with their credentials. The direct link to download the GATE admit card 2021 will be available here after the official release.

Gate 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, 2021 in two shifts- forenoon and afternoon shifts. The result is expected to release on March 22.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

GATE 2021 Admit Card Date & Time

GATE Admit Card Release Date- January 8

GATE admit card 2021 download time- to be announced

GATE 2021 official website- gate.iitb.ac.in

GOAPS 2021 Login Credentials required- Enrollment ID and Password

GATE 2021 Admit Card Direct Link- to be updated after release.

Steps To Download GATE 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2021 official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads GATE 2021 admit card

Step 3: Key in your login details in the GATE 2021 admit card

Step 4: Download the GATE admit card 2021

IIT Bombay is the organising institute of GATE 2021. The aptitude test will be conducted for 27 subjects this year.

Latest Education News