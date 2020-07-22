DU Admissions 2020: NTA likely to conduct entrance tests from Sept 6-11

Image Source : FILE DU Admissions: NTA likely to conduct entrance tests from Sept 6-11

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 will be conducted between September 6 and September 11. "All aspirant desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6, 2020, to Sept 11, 2020. The detailed schedule will follow," DU said in a statement.

Delhi Unversity further added, "Applicants are advised to carefully go through the respective Bulletin of Information uploaded on the website of University of Delhi to check the eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. They are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website."

The applicants can choose the relevant courses while filling up their registration form.

Once submitted, the following information related to the entrance test cannot be changed.

Courses selected for entrance test

Entrance Test Centre Preferences

