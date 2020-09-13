Image Source : SCREENGRAB BITSAT 2020 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

BITSAT 2020 Admit Card: The admit card for BITSAT 2020 has been released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, on its official website today (September 13). Candidates who have registered for the BITS Pilani entrance examination can download their admit card online at bitsadmission.com on or before September 23, 2020.

The BITSAT 2020 is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

BITSAT 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

BITSAT 2020 Admit Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

2. Click on BITSAT 2020 admit card link

3. Enter your credentials and login

4. Your BITSAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage