Sunday, March 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 released. Direct link to download

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 released. Direct link to download

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket for inter second-year practical examination online at bie.ap.gov.in.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2021 18:02 IST
AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 released. Direct link to download
Image Source : PTI

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 released. Direct link to download

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket for inter second-year practical examination online at bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter 2nd year practical exams are scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 24.

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link "AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021"

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

4. Your AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: Direct link

Click here to download AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021

 

 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News