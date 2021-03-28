Image Source : PTI AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 released. Direct link to download

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket for inter second-year practical examination online at bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter 2nd year practical exams are scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 24.

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website-- bie.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link "AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021"

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

4. Your AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future reference

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: Direct link

Click here to download AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Ticket 2021

