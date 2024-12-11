Will school timings in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad change due to intense cold wave? Here's what parents say

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Will school timings in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad change due to intense cold wave?

The Delhi-NCR on Wednesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far with the mercury dropping sharply to 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to 8 degrees Celsius the previous day. "The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said.

In the meantime, the air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range. The city's AQI stood at 207 at 8 am, down from 223 recorded a day earlier.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, only RK Puram recorded air quality in the 'severe' category. Twenty-three stations reported 'poor' air quality, while the remaining were in the 'moderate' category, according to the Sameer app which provides hourly data.

As the intense cold wave is gripping Delhi-NCR, India TV reached out to a few parents to know their opinion about revising school timings for children. Most of the parenst agreed that the school timings for kids should be revised as health is more important than anything else. Check what they said.

Varun Kumar Sharma, one of the parents in Delhi-NCR said he would prefer not to send his child to school in the extreme cold conditions.

"We would prefer not to send our child early to school during extreme cold conditions. The condition is not that bad now but schools should be flexible and open to the idea of adjustment of timings. Therefore, they should take the decision depending upon the situation as and when it arises," he said.

Shiwangi, another parent in the Delhi-NCR, said school timings should be revised as the risk of accidents during winter in cities like Delhi is high, especially for school buses and smaller vehicles.

"The risk of accidents during winter in cities like Delhi or Lucknow is high, especially for school buses and smaller vehicles. This is because fog blankets the roads almost every morning. Delayed school timings in winter can significantly reduce these dangers and ensure the children reach school safely," she said.

Advocate Vishal Upadhyay, another parent in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar said school timings in Delhi-NCR should be revised as nothing is more important than the safety and health of their children.

"For parents, nothing is more important than the safety and health of their children. Starting school during dense fog and extreme cold puts both at risk. Adjusting timings in the winter is a small but meaningful step that schools can take," he said.