When will schools in Delhi, Noida Ghaziabad finally open after hybrid mode? What we know so far

School reopening news today: After the Supreme Court order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) asked the state governments in the Delhi-NCR to ensure that classes in educational institutions are held in a “hybrid" mode. The top court on Monday directed the air quality panel to consider resuming physical classes that were suspended due to high air pollution levels.

Classes will be held in the “hybrid" mode, which means students will attend classes both in “physical" and also in an “online", wherever online mode is feasible. However, the anti-pollution panel said the option to exercise an online mode of education, wherever available, will depend with the students and their guardians.

When will schools open after hybrid mode?

As per the government order, the schools will function in hybrid mode for now as long as the air quality is in the severe category and the GRAP IV restrictions are imposed. However, the authorities have not announced when the schools will finally open after the hybrid mode. It is believed that the schools might open fully when the pollution level becomes normal and the air quality improves.

Physical classes suspended under GRAP IV

Schools for the past two weeks have been suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad due to implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV restrictions amid severe air pollution levels.

It should be noted that the decision to keep the schools closed until November 25 was taken independently by the respective authorities after Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

In compliance with the CAQM order, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has issued instructions to the heads of all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under its jurisdiction, as well as the NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board regarding conducting classes in hybrid mode for students of all classes with immediate effect until further orders.

Check Delhi's air quality today

The national capital on Tuesday woke up to 'very poor' air quality, showing a slight improvement from the past week of 'severe' air quality, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. A thick layer of smog covered the National Capital as the Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category.