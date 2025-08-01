Advertisement
School holidays in August 2025: Schools closed for Rakshabandhan, other festivals, check full list here

From Janmashtami to Ganesh Chaturthi, the month of August will offer students a blend of tradition, as well as the chance to recharge and return to their regular studies in full swing.

New Delhi:

Schools and colleges will remain closed for several days in August due to various occasions including Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. From Janmashtami to Ganesh Chaturthi, the month of August will offer students a blend of tradition, as well as the chance to recharge and return to their regular studies in full swing. Check the a list of holidays students can expect in their schools in August:

School holidays in August 2025

3-Aug Sunday Weekly off Across India
9-Aug Saturday Raksha Bandhan Majorly North India
10-Aug Sunday Weekly off Across India
August 13 – 17 Wednesday – Sunday Jhulan Purnima Odisha
15-Aug Friday Independence Day Across India
16-Aug Saturday Janmashtami Majorly North India
17-Aug Sunday Weekly off Across India
24-Aug Sunday Weekly off Across India
August 26 – 28 Tuesday – Thursday Onam Kerala
27-Aug Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Some parts of India, especially Maharashtra & Goa
31-Aug Sunday Weekly off Across India

Jhulan Purnima- August 13-17, 2025

Schools will be closed on Jhulan Purnima as it is mainly observed in West Bengal and Odisha, celebrating the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Raksha Bandhan- August 9, 2025

Classes will remain suspended for Raksha Bandhan on August 9. Notably, this festival celebrates the beautiful relationship between siblings and it is observed mainly in north Indian states, including Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Independence Day, August 15, 2025

Schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on August 15 due to Independence Day. This day celebrates India’s freedom from British rule in 1947 and the occasion is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic events in schools, and government declarations.

Janmashtami, August 16, 2025

Classes will remain suspended on August 16 due to Janmashtami. On this day, all observe a day-long fast and decorate their homes and temples, celebrating the birth of Krishna. This day is also declared as a public holiday across various north Indian states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Onam- August 26-28

Schols will also remain closed from August 26-28 due to Onam festival. This occasion is widely observed in the state of Kerala, celebrating the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali.

Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27

Schools are closed on August 27 due to Ganesh Chaturthi and this festival is widely celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, and some parts of other regions.

Weekly Holidays - Sundays

Apart from these occasions and national holidays, Sundays are observed as a weekly holiday for schools throughout India.

 

 

