RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025 exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th released, check complete timetable

Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025 exam datesheet for classes 10th and 12th have been released. Students who will appear in the board exam 2025 can download the exam schedule from the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 13:42 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 13:55 IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th date sheet released
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10, 12 date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th. Students who will appear in the class 10th, and 12th board exams can download their date sheet from the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and streamline their preparations accordingly.

According to the official schedule, the RBSE class 10, and 12 board exams 2025 will take place from March 6 to 29. The Rajasthan class 10th board exams 2024 will commence on March 6 with English language papers, whereas class 12th board exams will start with psychology papers. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th date sheet

Exam Date Subject
March 6  English
March 11 Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115)
March 12 Hindi
March 17 Social science
March 21 Science
March 26 Mathematics
March 29 Sanskrit
April 1 Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper)

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th date sheet

Exam Date Subject
March 6 Psychology
March 7 Painting
March 8 Geography/Accountancy/Physics
March 10 English Compulsory
March 11 Automotive/Beauty & Health/Health Care/Information Technology & IT Services/Retail/Travel & Tourism/Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor/Electrical & Electronics/Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture)/Plumber/Telecom

March 12 Public Administration
March 15 Vocal Music/Dance Kathak/Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Dilruya, Flute, Guitar)
March 17 Philosophy/General Science
March 18  Economics/Quick Script Hindi/Quick Script English/Agricultural Biology/Biology
March 21 Environmental Science
March 22 Sanskrit Literature
March 24 Hindi Compulsory
March 25 Home Science
March 26 Physical Education
March 27 Sociology
March 28 Political Science/Geology/Agricultural Science
March 29 Mathematics
April 1 Rigveda / Shukla Yajurveda / Krishna Yajurveda / Samaveda / Atharvaveda / Nyaya Darshan / Vedanta Darshan / Mimamsa Darshan / Jain Darshan / Nimbarka Darshan / Vallabh Darshan / General Darshan / Ramanand Darshan / Grammar Shastra / Literature / Ancient History / Theology / Astrology / Oceanography / Architecture / Priesthood
April 2 English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)
April 3 History / Business Studies / Agricultural Chemistry / Chemistry
April 4 Computer Science / Informatics Practices
April 5 Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature/ Rajasthani Literature / Persian/ Prakrit Language / Typographic Script (English) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)

 

