RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025 exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th released, check complete timetable

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10, 12 date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th. Students who will appear in the class 10th, and 12th board exams can download their date sheet from the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and streamline their preparations accordingly.

According to the official schedule, the RBSE class 10, and 12 board exams 2025 will take place from March 6 to 29. The Rajasthan class 10th board exams 2024 will commence on March 6 with English language papers, whereas class 12th board exams will start with psychology papers. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th date sheet

Exam Date Subject March 6 English March 11 Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115) March 12 Hindi March 17 Social science March 21 Science March 26 Mathematics March 29 Sanskrit April 1 Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper)

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th date sheet