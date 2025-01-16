RBSE Rajasthan Board 2025 exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th released, check complete timetable

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10, 12 date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the exam date sheet for classes 10th and 12th. Students who will appear in the class 10th, and 12th board exams can download their date sheet from the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and streamline their preparations accordingly.
According to the official schedule, the RBSE class 10, and 12 board exams 2025 will take place from March 6 to 29. The Rajasthan class 10th board exams 2024 will commence on March 6 with English language papers, whereas class 12th board exams will start with psychology papers. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below.
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th date sheet
|Exam Date
|Subject
|March 6
|English
|March 11
|Automotive (101) / Beauty and Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology and IT Services (104), Retail (105) / Tourism and Hospitality (106) / Private Security (107) / Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings (108) / Electronics and Hardware (109) / Agriculture (110) / Plumbers (111) / Telecom (112) / Banking Financial Services and Insurance (113) / Construction (114) / Food Processing (115)
|March 12
|Hindi
|March 17
|Social science
|March 21
|Science
|March 26
|Mathematics
|March 29
|Sanskrit
|April 1
|Third Language- Sanskrit (71)/ Urdu (72)/ Gujarati (73)/ Sindhi (74)/ Punjabi (75), Sanskrit (Second Paper)
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th date sheet
|Exam Date
|Subject
|March 6
|Psychology
|March 7
|Painting
|March 8
|Geography/Accountancy/Physics
|March 10
|English Compulsory
|March 11
|Automotive/Beauty & Health/Health Care/Information Technology & IT Services/Retail/Travel & Tourism/Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor/Electrical & Electronics/Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture)/Plumber/Telecom
|March 12
|Public Administration
|March 15
|Vocal Music/Dance Kathak/Instrumental Music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Dilruya, Flute, Guitar)
|March 17
|Philosophy/General Science
|March 18
|Economics/Quick Script Hindi/Quick Script English/Agricultural Biology/Biology
|March 21
|Environmental Science
|March 22
|Sanskrit Literature
|March 24
|Hindi Compulsory
|March 25
|Home Science
|March 26
|Physical Education
|March 27
|Sociology
|March 28
|Political Science/Geology/Agricultural Science
|March 29
|Mathematics
|April 1
|Rigveda / Shukla Yajurveda / Krishna Yajurveda / Samaveda / Atharvaveda / Nyaya Darshan / Vedanta Darshan / Mimamsa Darshan / Jain Darshan / Nimbarka Darshan / Vallabh Darshan / General Darshan / Ramanand Darshan / Grammar Shastra / Literature / Ancient History / Theology / Astrology / Oceanography / Architecture / Priesthood
|April 2
|English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)
|April 3
|History / Business Studies / Agricultural Chemistry / Chemistry
|April 4
|Computer Science / Informatics Practices
|April 5
|Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature/ Rajasthani Literature / Persian/ Prakrit Language / Typographic Script (English) (The question paper of Typing Script should be started at 09:00 am.)