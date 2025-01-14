RBSE 2025 exam dates revised, Rajasthan Board to start 10th, 12th exams from March 6, datesheet awaited

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RBSE 2025 exam dates revised for classes 10th, and 12th

RBSE 2025 Exams: The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has revised the exam schedule for the class 10th and 12th board exams. Earlier, RBSE Class 12 board exams were planned to begin on February 20 and for class 10 on February 27. However, the board has revised the exam dates due to a clash with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) scheduled to be held on February 27.

This year, around 19,39,645 students have registered for the RBSE board exams, including 10,62,341 students for class 10 and 8,66,270 students for class 12. The board's decision is aimed at ensuring a smooth examination process for all registered students.

The board has confirmed that RBSE 2025 board exams for 10th, and 12th will start from March 6. Notably, the complete exam schedule is yet to be released. Students can download the date sheet for RBSE Class 10, and 12 from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once released.

RBSE 2025 exam date sheet awaited

The board has notified that the exams will now begin from March 6 onwards, but is yet to release a complete timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students and parents are advised to keep a close check on the official RBSE website for updates on the final exams.

Last year, class 10th, and 12th board exams 2025 were conducted from February 15 to April 10. The board exams were conducted in shifts last year. While the first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm, the second shift was held between 12:45 pm and 4 pm. Class 10th board exam 2024 result recorded a 93.04 per cent pass percentage. Genderwise, the girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage of female students was 93.46 per cent, while among the boys, it was 92.64 per cent.

For Class 12th, the pass percentage of commerce students was 98.95 per cent while arts students got 96.88 per cent. The science students got 97.75 per cent.