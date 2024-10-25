Odisha CHSE releases Class 12 practical exam and internal assessment dates; check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha CHSE Class 12 practical exam and internal assessment dates out

Odisha CHSE 2025 Exam: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the internal assessment, project exam and practical exam schedule. Students appearing in the Odisha Board 2025 Exam can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, the internal assessment, project exam, and practical exam will be held from December 23 to 30 and from January 2 to 12, 2025, in schools registered under CHSE.

The official notice reads, 'The Internal Assessment, Proiect Examination & Practical Examination of Annual H.S. Examinations -2025 will be held

from 23.12.2024 to 30.!2.2024 and 02.01 .2025 to 12.01.2025 respectively in all Higher Secondary Schools/ Colleges affiliated to the Council Of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.'

Odisha CHSE Class 12 2025 Exam: Instructions

Along with the exam schedule, the board has released guidelines for the smooth conduct of internal assessment, project exams and practical exams. According to the official notice, the exams will be conducted as per the programmes even if any of the dates are subsequently declared as a holiday. Candidates have been advised to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam in a sitting and enter the exam room 15 minutes before the exam to occupy the seats allotted to them.

Before sitting, a candidate has to ensure that she/he has occupied the seat allotted to her/him. The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance. Board has instructed all exam centre superintendents to ensure that CCTV is made functional in all examination halls well in advance of the commencement of examination and to see that CCTVs are functioning throughout all sittings uninterruptedly.

For the project evaluation and viva voce in Commerce stream, groups are to be formed taking a minimum of 24 students in a group. Evaluation and viva-voice of a group is to be completed in two hours. The project evaluation and viva voce shall be conducted by the concerned subject teacher of the institution only. There shall be no provision for an external examiner for this purpose.